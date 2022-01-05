Gehraiyaan is one of the most-awaited romantic dramas that would be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie directed by Shakun Batra was initially scheduled to be released on January 25, but now the makers have confirmed that the release date of Gehraiyaan has been postponed. It will now release worldwide on February 11. The makers have released new posters and Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi look madly in love with each other. These new posters also feature Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Gehraiyaan

