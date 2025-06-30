Created by the brilliant Julian Fellowes, the mastermind behind ‘Downton Abbey’, this HBO series takes us deep into the heart of Gilded Age America, particularly the opulent boom years of the 1880s. With a perfect blend of old money and new, the show contrasts the inherited grandeur of the established elite with the bold styles and flamboyant lifestyles of the newly wealthy industrialists. And never forget the often-overlooked African-American upper class and the dedicated domestic workers who navigate this intricate social tapestry. Get Ready for a ’20s Hair Revival: Finger Waves & Kiss Curls Are Back!

Old School Aesthetics of The Gilded Age Season 3

Imagine if modern Americans could glimpse the beauty of their predecessors’ lives, this is the spellbinding essence of ‘The Gilded Age!’ The show opens with a stunning horse-drawn carriage gliding through a snowy landscape, introducing Mr. Russell, a flawless businessman with a striking beard. As the picturesque winter scene morphs into the bustling life of summer, we meet characters like Christine and Cynthia, whose contrasting characters reflect a fascinating clash of tradition and humanity. The grandeur of NYC shines bright during this period, filled with opulence.

With Mr. Sargent's cheeky flair, Denée Benton’s much-anticipated book release, and Gladys’s stunning turtleneck corset, the drama unfolds amid personal crises, such as Aurora's painful reality check through her husband's affair. The heavy undercurrents of racism surface when a doctor refuses to care for Denée, highlighting the era's complex social landscape. It’s all so refined, regal, and, dare we say, as golden as the age itself!

“Happiness is a byproduct of a well-ordered life,” proclaims the indomitable Bertha Russell!

As the teaser for Season 3 boldly states, “In the new world, love can conquer all or cost you everything.” Bertha Russell is back, embodying the ultimate blend of strength, ambition, and charisma as she navigates the tumultuous social scene of Manhattan. Determined to elevate her family’s status despite being new money, she crafts a social narrative that could inspire a generation of young women. With Mr. Russell by her side as the quintessential family man, Bertha continues to emphasise that the right marriage can influence politics, bend the rules, and craft a life filled with power and excitement.

On the flip side, we have Marian Brook, caught in a tug-of-war between her old-fashioned aunts, embodying rigid tradition and humble modesty. Yet, Marian remains unwavering in her belief in love over societal expectations!

Season 3 bursts onto the screen, heralding a fresh wave of romance, industry, and society’s high-stakes dramas. With its stunning visuals, intricate plots, and razor-sharp dialogue, this season promises to be as thrilling as ever, shining a spotlight on marriage, divorce, and social evolution. Who wouldn’t want to be swept away by this gilded spectacle?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).