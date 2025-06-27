Get Ready for a ’20s Hair Revival: Finger Waves & Kiss Curls Are Back!

Unleash your monsoon glamour! Dive into the enchanting world of The Great Gatsby and transform your look with breathtaking, timeless hairstyles that will make you shine this season. Get ready to turn heads and embrace the elegance of the monsoon like never before!

LeisureLY Jasmine Dawda| Jun 27, 2025 05:10 PM IST
Get Ready for a ’20s Hair Revival: Finger Waves & Kiss Curls Are Back!
’20s Hair Revival (Photo Credits: File Image)

The monsoon season is here, and it’s the perfect time to unleash a stunning, gel-led transformation for your hair! Embrace the unique, defined styles that thrive in this moist weather while still exuding polished glamour. Enter the dazzling world of flapper hair, where finger waves and kiss curls are taking the spotlight once again. These fabulous styles were all the rage on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where a slew of celebs dazzled in retro chic to match the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. The Butterfly Haircut: A Timeless Trend That Inspires Tropical Season. 

Finger waves are making a triumphant return this year, offering a captivating mix of vintage charm and modern flair. With their sleek, sculpted waves, this iconic hairstyle looks phenomenal on all hair types and lengths—from chic pixie cuts to luscious medium locks. If you’re on the hunt for tutorials or inspiration for your natural hair, the enchanting allure of finger waves is simply irresistible! Paris Fashion Week 2025: From Brushed Back Hair To Power-Move Makeup, the Best Beauty Lessons From PFW. 

Kiss Curls and Finger Waves: The Essentials

Also known as spit curls, kiss curls are romantic little tendrils that frame your forehead, reminiscent of Hollywood's golden era. Stars like Sweeney, Teyana Taylor, Ayo Edebiri, and Dua Lipa are rocking these delightful ‘20s-inspired curls! To perfect your kiss curls, start by sectioning off the hair you wish to curl. Use water along with Glaze Drops to condense the section, banishing frizz and adding gorgeous shine. Follow up with a strong-hold gel to lock that curl in place, swirling it gracefully with your fingers and securing it to your forehead with a powerful hairspray.

For finger waves, begin with damp hair, generously applying gel from roots to tips. A hair color tint brush can be a game-changer for a clean application! This mesmerizing style first took flight in the 1920s, allowing women—especially performers—to flaunt curls before curling irons were the norm. With just a comb, setting lotion, and your fingers, you can achieve those stunning deep “S”-shaped waves that hug your scalp. Just look at Jenna Ortega and Serena Williams, who both showcased this iconic look at the Met Gala!

As the monsoon makes its dramatic entrance, these hair trends bring not just low maintenance but also a quick, glamorous way to light up your style—ensuring you remain chic and fabulous no matter the weather! Get ready to let y

  • Chhath Puja Samagri 2025: From Fruits To Grains, List of Ingredients That You Need To Worship Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiyya
    Tags:
    Finger Waves & Kiss Curls Flapper-Inspired Hair Style Hairstyle Trends Monsoon Hair Trends
    Tags:
    Finger Waves & Kiss Curls Flapper-Inspired Hair Style Hairstyle Trends Monsoon Hair Trends
