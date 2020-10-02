The Kapil Sharma Show is perhaps one of the first shows that hit the sets post COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. The team is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew on the sets. There are no audience members on the show for the first time, something you can see in most of the reality shows now. But the comedy factor has not dipped at all. Thanks to what's happening in India, there's a lot of fodder for them to turn into a comic set and that's exactly what they did. Arnab Goswami's ridiculous 'Mujhe Drugs Do' rant in a bid to expose drug nexus in Bollywood is perhaps one of the most shared memes. TKSS used the same as the premise of their episode with Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha. It looks super fun! Rhea Chakraborty’s Scene From Bank Chor Calling Arnab Goswami Her ‘Idol’ is Going Viral Right Now

Kiku Sharda has turned into an anchor here who doesn't let Manoj Bajpayee talk after asking a question like you know who. If that's not enough, the Mujhe drugs Do jibe has been tweaked to 'mujhe jug do' to hilarious outcome. Check it out here...

We can totally understand why Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha just aren't able to hold their laughter.

