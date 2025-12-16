Even though Bigg Boss 19 has officially come to an end, Tanya Mittal continues to remain in the spotlight and this time, it’s not because of drama inside the house, but because of what she showed outside it. After attending the grand Bigg Boss 19 success party in Mumbai, Tanya returned to her hometown Gwalior, and the visuals she shared from her home instantly grabbed attention on social media. The moment clips from outside her residence surfaced, fans were left stunned. ’Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Returns Home to Gwalior After Finale; Breaks Down on Meeting Parents, Says She Avoided Using Father’s Name for Attention on the Show (Watch Video)

Tanya Mittal Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

Tanya Mittal’s Luxury Cars

As Tanya arrived home, a line of luxury cars parked outside her massive house became the first talking point. The visuals seemed to confirm everything Tanya had confidently claimed during her Bigg Boss journey. From the size of her house to her lifestyle, fans felt she had been telling the truth all along. Many social media users pointed out that the grandeur of her home and garden matched exactly what she had described inside the Bigg Boss house something her critics had earlier doubted.

Tanya Mittal’s Home Theatre Video Goes Viral

What truly sealed the moment was Tanya’s home theatre setup. The reality star shared a video on Instagram showing her entire family sitting together in a spacious hall, watching Bigg Boss 19 on a huge projector screen. The clip quickly went viral and became a strong reply to trolls who had earlier accused her of exaggerating her lifestyle. Captioning the video, Tanya wrote, “My family watches Bigg Boss with me every day. I told Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Varun Dhawan that we watch your movies the same way.” Who Is Tanya Mittal? ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant, Saree Queen, Beauty Titleholder and Entrepreneur With Spiritual Twist; Know More About Her.

Fans Troll Haters

The comments section soon turned into a celebration for Tanya’s supporters and a nightmare for her critics. Fans didn’t hold back while reacting to the video. One user commented, “Mujhe rona aa raha hai haters ke liye… kahan muh chupayenge sab.” Another wrote, “Woww! What a revenge.” Several others added, “Haters crying in corner now,” “Don’t prove, dogs will bark – ignore,” “Trollers ki jail,” “Love u Tanya.” A fan also pointed out, “Everything you said turned out to be true, Tanya.” Some comments summed it up perfectly by asking, “Where did the haters go?” The post was flooded with praise, sarcastic digs at trolls, and messages supporting Tanya for standing her ground.

Fans Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @tanyamittalofficial)

Salman Khan’s Joke on Tanya Mittal

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul had appeared on the show and even wished Tanya a happy birthday. In a light-hearted moment, Maniesh Paul jokingly asked Tanya whether she books an entire theatre to watch movies or sets up a projector at home or in her garden. Tanya had confidently replied that she had done both booking theatres as well as arranging private screenings at home. Adding to the fun, Salman Khan quipped that she should buy all theatres in India but only screen his movies. Tanya responded with a smile and said, “It’s a promise, sir.” With her latest home video going viral, Tanya Mittal seems to have answered every question raised during her Bigg Boss journey not through arguments, but by simply showing reality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tanya Mittal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).