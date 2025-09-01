Bigg Boss 19 has introduced several fresh faces this season, but one contestant already creating waves is Tanya Mittal. Known for her bold personality, striking fashion choices and exciting journey, the 25-year-old influencer from Gwalior is more than just a reality TV entrant, she’s a beauty queen, entrepreneur, podcaster and what not. Here’s what we know about Tanya Mittal: ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal Has Taken More Than 800 Sarees Inside the House

Tanya Mittal Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Who Is Tanya Mittal?

Born on September 27, 2000 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya’s story is one of ambition and resilience. She holds a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University, but her entrepreneurial spirit took flight early. “At 19, I started with just INR 500 in my pocket,” she once shared, referring to her brand Handmade Love by Tanya, which began with handbags and accessories and later expanded to include sarees.

From Beauty Queen to Digital Star

Tanya first made headlines as a teenager when she entered the pageant world. Her big break came when she was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018, representing India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. The victory opened doors to modelling, speaking engagements and ultimately, her digital stardom. Today, with over 2.7 million Instagram followers, Tanya shares everything from spiritual reflections to motivational stories. She also runs a podcast focusing on personal growth and spirituality. “I believe in using my platform to inspire,” she says. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

Tanya Mittal's Life Beyond Glamour

Tanya’s Bigg Boss entry came with a headline-grabbing revelation — she packed 800 sarees for the show and promised to change three times a day! But behind this flamboyance is a compassionate side. She serves as the Associate Director of Bliss Foundation, supports Girl Up and Pink Legal and has even adopted a village near Gwalior, taking responsibility for the education of two children. Her life also took a tragic turn this year when she survived the Maha Kumbh stampede on 29 January 2025 in Prayagraj, which claimed over 80 lives. A video of her narrating her traumatic experience went viral, bringing her story into the national spotlight.

The Boss Lady Inside 'Bigg Boss 19' House

Nicknamed “Boss” by her family, Tanya’s confidence is not just a Bigg Boss act, it’s been her persona long before the cameras rolled. With a reported monthly income of INR 6 lakh from endorsements, brand collaborations, and her fashion line, and an estimated net worth of INR 2 crore, she is one of the youngest and wealthiest contestants this season. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Gives Reality Check to Contestants, Kunickaa Sadanand Quits As Captain, Amaal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj’s Heated Clash – Episode Highlights Inside!

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

What’s Next for Tanya Mittal?

From international pageants to business ventures, from glamour to giving back, Tanya Mittal’s journey is as multi-layered as the sarees she wears. With her growing popularity, it will be interesting to see if she emerges as one of Bigg Boss 19’s strongest players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).