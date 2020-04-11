Who Is Aslam Khan AKA Duggal Sahab of Ramayan? Here's Everything About Versatile Actor Who Has Stunned Twitterati Playing Multiple Roles in Doordarshan's Mythological Show

Aslam Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

COVID-19 lockdown has got everyone talking about Ramayan, in India. The fans of the classic from the 90s are overjoyed to find the re-telecast on Doordarshan. Not just fans but the cast members also were thrilled. One of the actors, Aslam Khan's son has express gratitude. He played multiple roles in the serial. Here's all you need to know about the actor whose roles were not confined to just one character in this show. He soon became twitterati's favourite and also referred to him as 'Duggal Sahab of Ramayan' (referring to late actor Kader Khan's character in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi film). Did Doordarshan Air Ramayan Using Moser Baer DVD's Watermark? Here's The Fact Check On Streaming Controversy.

His son, Zaigam tweeted, "A very proud moment for me right now and thanks for airing the #RamayanOnDDNational as my father Sir Aslam Khan has been a part of a major supporting role. A very thanks to all the #Ramayan team @SagarRamN @TheArunGovil @DipikaChikhalia @LahriSunil @imArvindTrivedi @DDNational." Check out the tweet below.

What Do You Need To Know About Aslam Khan?

He played many roles in the serial. From a sage to a devil, he played roles of various flavours. He played the roles of Kevat ka senapati, Samudra Devta. Hrishi, Rakshas, Singer in Sita's swayamwar. He also shared screen space with the character of Dashrath.

On a related note, he has also been a part of serials like Srikrishna, Vikram Betal, Alif Laila, Mashaal, Karn etc. In an old video interview, he had reportedly revealed that he had no plans of joining the film industry. He left his job in Railways to get a private job in accountancy. Later on, he got a break in Vikram Betal.