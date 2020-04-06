Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes

Funny Ramayan Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Utho, Utho, Market Mein Naya Meme Aaya Hai! Wake up, wake up, there's a new meme in the town. Or should we MEMES? Netizens have hit a jackpot ever since Doordarshan decided to re-telecast one of its most popular television series, Ramayan (1987 TV series) during the lockdown. The television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name, which is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan (रामायण) and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas is a hit among viewers of all age groups. Apart from dedicated viewing, Ramayan has become fodder for funny memes on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Meme-makers are working overtime to turn dialogues and phrases into hilarious share-worthy memes. The conversation between Shri Rama (राम) and Vibhishana (विभीषण) where the latter says, "Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu" to Lakshman's disgusted expressions on eating shabari's ber, everything has been turned into funny memes and jokes. As Ramayana and Mahabharata Return to Doordarshan, Amul Brings Back Old '90s Ads Playing Tribute To These Shows (Watch Video).

Ramayana series re-aired from March 28, 2020, during the lockdown of 21 days due to coronavirus on DD National. And this has proved to be a masterstroke decision as it has struck a chord with everyone. You have families sitting in together from 9 AM to 10 AM every day to catch the proceedings of the great mythological epic. However, this time around, people are showering their love for them in the form of memes as well, and it is hardly surprising. We live in a time where laughing at memes and breathing go hand in hand. And with dialogues delivered in pure Hindi, these phrases are just apt for making funniest memes and jokes. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

Just like the original run, the cast is receiving much love from people from all quarters. And one character who is grabbing all the limelight is that of Lakshman played by actor Sunil Lahri. In the role of Shri Rama's younger brother, Lakshman has won everyone's heart with his sassy comebacks. He was phenomenal during Sita's Swayamvar, where he exchanged words with Bhagwan Parshuram. Then again, his expressions went viral while consuming 'tasted' berries from Shabari with his brother. He was quite brutal during his meeting with Shurpanakha (शूर्पणखा).

Not only Lakshman's scenes, but a scene from the upcoming episode featuring Shri Rama and Vibhishana, younger brother of Ravana has also become crazy viral. The two are standing on a chariot when Vibhishana says, "Iske pet par baan mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)". Then you had Trijata, a kind-hearted wise old rakshasa who was assigned the task of taking care of kidnapped Sita at Ashok Vatika. Her dialogue "Hun Toh Rakshas Kul Ki Par Rakshason Mein Bhi Bhavana Hoti Hai" is also a rage among those who want to take a dig at their exes.

HOW DARE YOU!!

When someone says " Chai is overrated " . pic.twitter.com/JrILDXgxz7 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 31, 2020

Raise Your Hands If You Hate Karela Too!!

That moment when mom force you to eat karela sabji 😜😂#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/l2Jj6lOdHY — Diya Desai (@Mujhebolnedoo) April 5, 2020

He Or She Totally Deserves This Baan

Me to my friend on seeing a non-drinker finish up the chakhna... pic.twitter.com/3m1yi8lviZ — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 31, 2020

Some Leader Might Call This The Origin of Social Distancing

HAHHAHHAAHAHAHAHHA

Kabhi Kabhi Toh Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai

Salman bhai after seeing Lord Rama Hunting a deer 😂 #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/YNCk50oMtE — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) April 4, 2020

Y U DO THIS DD?

Bestest EX EVERRRRRR

When you ask your ex how does she remember your birthday even after 2 years of breakup:#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/zCYTmOBWKt — Y! (@sarcasmwalaaa) April 6, 2020

ME & MA BOIS

Hanuman ji enter's in Ramayan 🙌 Me & my boyss :- pic.twitter.com/lZV6e37je2 — shubh sharma (@mai_shubh_hu) April 5, 2020

Ahead of Time

Mere Raam Lakhan Aayenge Shabri did it before it was cool#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/fSFxjm5WLR — Aniruddh Sawant (@AniruddhSawant6) April 5, 2020

LOLWA

When your scooty has starting trouble.#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/05QeiyHuCN — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 4, 2020

Matlab Kuch Bhi

*Mata sita crossed the laxman rekha and Ravan kidnapped her* Maa(looking at me) - Aur na maano kisi ki😐 Me-#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/ZnhMhvWqgF — Rahul Yadav( virat) (@RahulYa12081595) April 5, 2020

Tod Sale Ka Khopdi Tod

Yikes

NAHIIIINNNNNN

Khana Padega, Bonus Chahiya Na Toh Khana Padega

When your Boss invites you for dinner but wife of your boss is a terrible cook.#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/ixbpckMS7n — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 5, 2020

Every BROTHER EVER

There are many, many more memes on Ramayan episodes and it is bound to increase with passing days. People are loving the show and how. These classic television series make us wonder about the golden days of Indian television, much before the melodramatic K daily soaps took over. We hope more serials from the past are re-run, and we get to see these masterpieces.