Did Doordarshan Air Ramayan Using Moser Baer DVD's Watermark? Here's The Fact Check On Streaming Controversy

COVID-19 lockdown has led everyone adhere to lockdown. As the shootings all over the film industries are shut, the broadcasters are showcasing re-runs of old shows. In India, Ramayan is right now trending for the same. The classic starring Arun Govil in the lead, goes on air on Doordarshan channel. While the memes and the tweets already made way to the internet, here is an apparent 'error' that is afloat on social media. But is it really a mistake? Here's the fact check. Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes.

In her tweet, a journalist tweeted a still from Ramayana that has the watermark of 'Moser Baer DVD.' On allegedly spotting the watermark of digital date service storage's brand on the government-led channel, she tweeted about it. She wrote, "Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark."

However, now, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio), Shashi Shekhar has clarified on the issue. The tweet reads, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source." Check out the tweets below.

This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source. https://t.co/pstyNCGQbv — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 11, 2020

It is now clarified by the authority itself that the picture going viral is not from the streaming on DD channel. In fact, it must be taken while watching the show on DVD and the picture has gone up on the internet with the wrong information.

