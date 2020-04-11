Ramayan’s Aslam Khan Funny Memes: From ‘Duggal Sahab, Aaj Kya Bane Hain’ to ‘KL Rahul of Indian Cricket’, This Supporting Actor Has Become New Meme Material

Ramayan Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aaj Duggal Sahab kya bane hain? You know, if Doordarshan (DD) 's iconic television show, Ramayan was Indian cricket team, Aslam Khan has to be KL Rahul of the side. But why are we suddenly talking about this guy? Well, we are not the only one to do so. DD re-telecast Ramayan, 1987 mythological serial from March 28, 2020, amid nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus. And without anyone's surprise, it was religiously watched even by the younger crowd. However, one actor that attracted everyone's attention was Aslam Khan. The man performed various supporting roles, ranging from rakshas (demon) to sant (saint). Not only that, but viewers also spotted him as one of the members in Ravana's kingdom to performing the role of Samudra Dev in the latest episode of Ramayan. In fact, spotting Aslam Khan aka Duggal Sahab of Ramayan in episodes has become the new favourite game of viewers. And making funny memes on Aslam Khan and his different avatars is on every meme-makers' to-do-list. Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes.

Aslam Khan might have been known as a junior artist or proxy actor in the past. But the re-run of Ramayan has turned him into internet's favourite. Despite not being a part of the main cast, Aslam proved the importance of supporting roles. In fact, he seems to have given a new meaning to recurring cast. He has played several minor characters such as Kevat Ka Senapati, a musician present at Sita Ka Swayamvar, one of the mantris at Ravana's kingdom, rakshas, sant, Samudra Dev and so on. One can expect the list to get longer by the time Ramayan concludes in the coming days. Who Is Aslam Khan AKA Duggal Sahab of Ramayan? Here's Everything About Versatile Actor Who Has Stunned Twitterati Playing Multiple Roles in Doordarshan's Mythological Show.

Twitterati are hailing Aslam Khan as Duggal Shahab. But if you do not know why he is being referred to as Duggal Sahab of Ramayan, here is why. We first came across Duggal Sahab, a memorable role played by late actor Kader Khan in 2004 Bollywood film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar-starrer, Kader's character suffered from a condition that prompted him to don a different character every day. Hence, came the meme – Aaj Kya Bane Hain Duggal Sahab. And our man, Aslam Khan, is reminding netizens of Duggal Sahab. Check out the most-amazing fun-filled reactions on the micro-blogging platform.

This duggal was doing all important role of Samudra समुद्र देव , Mantri , Rakshas , Sadhu smoothly. You can imagine Shortage of Brilliant actors at that time. Todays lukkas actors like Salman Khan , Arjun kapoor , Varun Dhawan can't match this man in acting.#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/nDh4FXRsn7 — योर मसलू 😷 (@SarcasticFire) April 11, 2020

1) How normal people see #Ramayan 2) How memers see Ramayan pic.twitter.com/bJPogAdZzu — Prince Rajput (@Sirkasum) April 7, 2020

And the Oscar for the Best actor in a Supporting role goes to - Aaj toh Samudra Devta bhi bann gye😂👏#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/jQMXE2R0Xu — GAURAV BALDI (@imgaurav_b29) April 11, 2020

#Ramayan Why everybody calling him Duggal sahab ? Real name of this character is aslam khan. pic.twitter.com/htVpiNaywh — Shailesh Mathur (@mathurshailesh) April 9, 2020

Virat trying KL Rahul at different Batting Positions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ifstrtAeko — Abhinav (@AbhinavD_) April 5, 2020

Astral projection of KL Rahul of Ramayana😂 pic.twitter.com/1XMQ5iDCWL — ef'fucktive DDदूरदर्शन (@e_tickling_c) April 7, 2020

#Ramayan Now onwards I only watch Doordarshan to find this man! He could be anywhere Aaj Duggal sahab yeh bane hue h!😆 pic.twitter.com/J728NY3sND — Alpha Sierra🍁 (@alphasierra111) April 6, 2020

If,'ramayana' was 'cricket' Then this guy was 'kL Rahul' of it pic.twitter.com/Xk4ywVjSCu — @name_is_vaibha (@AsticVaibhav) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ramayan's main star cast included Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia as Devi Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend.