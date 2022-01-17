Zooey Deschanel celebrates her 42nd birthday on January 17. She is well-known for her portrayal as Jess Day in New Girl. Her cute, bubbly and charming role as an off-beat teacher in the show was just perfect to win our hearts. She received nomination of a Primetime Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards for playing Jess Day in the sitcom New Girl from 2011 to 2018. She is the lady with several talents starting from singing, songwriting, modelling to acting she's a pro on slaying everything. The gorgeous actress has even bagged a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for track 'So Long', which was included on the soundtrack of the 2011 film Winnie the Pooh. Zooey Deschanel Birthday: 5 Times the New Girl Star Impressed Us With Her Varied Fashion Choices from Playful to Subtle (See Pics).

Apart from her TV shows and career as a songwriter, she has also impressed us with her dry humour role in comedy films like The Good Girl , The New Guy, Elf, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Failure to Launch, Yes Man, 500 Days of Summer and Our Idiot Brother. Deschanel has never disappointed us whether with her acting or voice skills, it's a bliss to watch her on-screen. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Purchase Their Dream Home in Los Angeles Together!

On the occasion of Zooey Deschanel's 42nd birthday, let's her some of her quotes and sayings as Jess Day From New Girl:

A Huge Life Ruining Mistake...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Just Wanted To...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

But I Ruined My...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

First Sexual Feelings...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

LOL...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

The Strongest Drink...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Just The Type Of Boyfriend...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

How's That Ass?

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

It's More Realistic...

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Are You Guys Babies?

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day in New Girl (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day from New Girl. We wish this gorgeous actress, musician, model and songwriter Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

