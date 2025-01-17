January 17, 2025, Special Days: Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. This annual commemoration is marked on the shukla paksha chaturthi in the Hindu month of Magh. Every month, the Chaturthi tithi during the dark phase is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is known as Sankashti. Sakat Chauth is also known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi. There are a few minor observances falling on the day. However, there are major celebrity birthdays on January 17. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 17, 2025 (Friday)

Sakat Chauth 2025 Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 International Mentoring Day Benjamin Franklin Day Customer Service Day International Fetish Day Cable Car Day

Famous January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Javed Akhtar MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) Michelle Obama Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) Jim Carrey Zooey Deschanel Rasika Dugal James Earl Jones Dwyane Wade Steve Harvey Betty White Nitesh Pandey (1973-2023) Tushar Gandhi Kamal Amrohi (1918-1993) Bindu Karan Kapoor Honey Irani

