Comedian and lyricist Varun Grover recently addressed the ongoing debate surrounding freedom of speech in comedy during one of his stand-up acts. In his latest comedy gig, which was a part of his tour 'Nothing makes sense', the 45-year-old took a dig at a political party after the Kunal Kamra row. For the unversed, Kamra had called Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde "Gaddar" (traitor) in his stand-up act, which left the political party that later vandalised The Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar. Owing to the backlash, Varun Grover in his latest standup video added a disclaimer that subtly referenced to the controversy surrounding Kamra. Kunal Kamra ‘Traitor’ Jibe on Eknath Shinde: Bombay High Court Issues Notice to Police, Sena MLA Murji Patel on Comedian’s Plea Against FIR.

Varun Grover’s Disclaimer in His New Standup Video

Varun Grover took to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (April 16) and shared a video of his latest stand-up comedy gig titled Comedy is Difficult. He added a disclaimer at the beginning of the video which read, "These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hain. Meri bhi nahi hain. Humare time ki hain. If offended, break a clock." (There is no mistake of the venue. I am also not the one to be blamed. You can blame the time).

Varun Grover’s Disclaimer

Speaking about the condition of comedians in the country, Varun Grover in his gig said, "Comedian ki waise bhi badi safe life nahi hain. Koi bhi kahii bhi uthake apko...Munawar Faruqui ko jail jaan pada. Pata hoga aapko. 3 machine jail mein raha. Jail se bahar aaya 100 din Kangana Ranaut ke show mein raha, bohot buri haalat hain. Bohot mushkil hai is samay comedian hona." (Comedians do not have a safe life. Anyone can pick you up. Munawar Faruqui was arrested for making a joke. When he came out of jail after 3 months, he stayed in Kanagana Ranaut's show for 100 days. It is really hard to be a comedian these days). Munawar Faruqui in Legal Trouble; MP Cops Await to File FIR Against BB17 Winner in 2021 Case - Reports.

Watch Varun Grover’s New Stand-Up Video:

Amid the massive backlash surrounding his controversial joke, Kamra stood firm and refused to apologise saying, "I wont apologise...I am not afraid of this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed waiting for this to die down." Kamra added that his statement was exactly what Ajit Pawar (1st Deputy CM) said about Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).