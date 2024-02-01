Munawar Faruqui, has not been formally charged in 2021 case where he and four others were arrested on allegations of making offensive remarks about Hindu deities during a show in Indore. The Tukoganj police station, responsible for the investigation, has not yet submitted a chargesheet to the court despite exceeding three years. Now, reportedly, cops await the Madhya Pradesh government's nod to file a chargesheet against comedian Munawar in the same 2021 case. Mannara Chopra Reacts to Munawar Faruqui's 'Weird' Kiss Allegation, Says 'He Needs to Apologise Publicly'.

Munawar Faruqui in Legal Trouble?

🚨 BREAKING! Legal trouble for Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui; Madhya Pradesh Police waiting to file an FIR against him for hurting religious sentiments.https://t.co/Dn7FeSKYiQ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 1, 2024

