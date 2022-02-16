Controversial Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday (February 15) in a road accident at KMP (Kundli-Manesar highway) near Delhi, leaving celebs and fans shocked. When the actor met with the accident, apart from him, his close friend Reena Rai, an actress herself by profession was also in the same car. Fortunately the lady survived. Reportedly, the airbag opened on impact of the collision and saved the life of Reena. Deep Sidhu Dies in a Road Accident Near Delhi.

Reena was injured and rushed to a hospital near the accident ground. A police who was present on the spot was quoted as saying, "A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable."

After the news of the accident came out, past pictures of Deep Sidhu with Reena Rai in happier times went viral. So who is Reena Rai?

Reena is an actress brought up in the United States. As per her Instagram handle, she has won the title of Miss South Asia back in 2014. Currently she has set her base in Mumbai where she was born. Coming to her acting career, she starred beside Sidhu in a Punjabi movie of 2018 named Rang Panjab. Her Instagram bio also mentions that her upcoming film opposite late Sidhu is titled as Desi. Deep Sidhu Dead: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Offers Condolences, Says My Thoughts With His Family and Fans.

Watch the Trailer of Rang Panjab:

When he was alive, Deep had been vocal about his relationship with Reena, even posting a picture with her on Instagram with a romantic caption. Let's hope that Reena makes a full recovery from the accident.

