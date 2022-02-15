New Delhi, Feb 15: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.

He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred. His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana's Sonipat.

