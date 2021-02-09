Delhi, February 9: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case on Tuesday. Deep Sidhu was accused of instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day and has been named in an FIR by Delhi Police. Sidhu reportedly went missing after the incident of violence.

Delhi Police had, therefore, announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that could help arrest Deep Sidhu and three others over the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Who Are Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana? Know About the Two Men Being Blamed by Farmer Leaders for Tractor Rally Violence and Hoisting Flag at Red Fort.

According to Delhi Police sources quoted in an ANI update, Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account.

Deep Sidhu arrested:

Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have distanced themselves from the violence alleged that Sidhu instigated the protesters and led them to the Red Fort.

