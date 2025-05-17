Renowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika died on May 16, 2025, in Guwahati after battling colon cancer. She was 44. Known for the song “Xora Pate Pate”, she had a beautiful voice that was loved by scores of fans. There is a pall of gloom in the Assamese entertainment industry after her early death. Dr Hitesh Baruah, Managing Director, Nemcare Hospitals informed about Gayatri Hazarika’s death in a statement. He said, “It’s a very sad day for all of us. We have lost Gayatri Hazarika. She passed away at our hospital at 2:15 pm today. She was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at our hospital. She was admitted three days ago after her condition deteriorated and had to be admitted to the ICU yesterday where she breathed her last.” Let’s take a look at the singer’s legacy. Legendary Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Passes Away After Battling Blood Cancer.

Who Was Gayatri Hazarika?

Born in 1980, Gayatri Hazarika began singing at the age of 11. According to UNI, she finished her education in Guwahati at the TC Higher Secondary School and Handique Girls College. She went on to study music at renowned institutions such as the Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, West Bengal, and the Bhatkhande Music College in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Gayatri Hazarika Best Songs

Soulful singer Gayatri Hazarika, who sang playback for Assamese movies and television shows, was known for “Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame”, also written as “Sara Pate Pate Fagun Name”. Her other popular songs include “Rati Rati Mor Xoon”, “Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola”, “Eman Semeka Kathare”, “Mathu Ejak Boroxun”, and many more. Gayatri Hazarika also performed at live shows.

Gayatri Hazarika Song ‘Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame’ – Listen:

Assam Chief Minister, Others Pay Tribute to Gayatri Hazarika

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, paid tribute to Gayatri Hazarika. A message posted on X via the Chief Minister’s Office Assam handle read: “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned singer Smt. Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice and enduring contributions to Assamese music will always be remembered. HCM prayed for her eternal peace and extended heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family.”

Atul Bora, Assam’s Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Excise, wrote on X: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!” Sukri Bommagowda Dies: Renowned Kannada Folk Singer, Padma Shri Awardee Passes Away at 88 in Mangaluru.

Pijush Hazarika, Government of Assam Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Water Resources, Social Justice and Empowerment, paid tribute to Gayatri Hazarika on X He wrote: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of noted Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice in timeless classics like ‘Sara Pate Pate Fagun Name’, ‘Eman Semeka Kathare’ and ‘Mathu Ejak Boroxun’ enriched Assam’s musical legacy. Heartfelt prayers for the eternal peace of her departed soul. My deepest condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti”.

Gayatri Hazarika is survived by her husband and two sons.

