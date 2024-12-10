India’s premier film studio Yash Raj Films is joining forces with Posham Pa Pictures as they enter into a creative partnership to jointly produce theatrical films starting 2025. ‘Pathaan’ Makers YRF Congratulate ‘Stree 2’ Team for Becoming Bollywood’s Biggest Box Office Hit Ever.

While YRF is known for several iconic films like Chandni, Kaala Patthar, Lamhe, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De! India, Dhoom and others, Posham Pa Pictures has made acclaimed projects like Kaala Paani, Mamla Legal Hai, Home Shanti and Jaadugar, thereby establishing themselves as a production house with a distinct creative voice.

YRF and Posham Pa Pictures Announce Theatrical Film Collaboration

Commenting on the tie-up, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, “It is truly the coming together of similar creative minds that are constantly striving for excellence by pushing the content envelope. Posham Pa Pictures have shown that they know the pulse of the audience by giving us unique & incredibly fresh stories that have won them unanimous acclaim. Our partnership will now aim to create ground-breaking theatrical experiences for today’s audiences who are seeking out new and novel storytelling to engage, endorse & celebrate”.

This partnership is in line with YRF’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films. 10 Years of ‘Mardaani’: Yash Raj Films Announces ‘Mardaani 3’ Starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy (Watch Video).

Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures, said, “The coming together of YRF & Posham Pa Pictures throws open a world of exciting, uncharted creative possibilities. We are thrilled at the opportunity to jointly create theatrical experiences like never before with YRF and entertain the audience with unique, fresh stories”.

