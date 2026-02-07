Seven months after its successful theatrical debut, the romantic musical Saiyaara has returned to select cinema screens across India. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film’s surprise re-release is timed to capitalise on the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend. Valentine’s Day 2026: Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ and Other Iconic Bollywood Classics To Re-Release in Theatres.

Is 'Saiyaara' Re-Releasing?

Yes, Saiyaara is currently playing in limited screenings across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), emerged as one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Despite currently being available for streaming on Netflix, exhibitors in major metropolitan hubs have brought the title back to the big screen due to renewed audience interest in modern romantic dramas.

According to listing platforms like BookMyShow, the re-release was initiated without a formal marketing campaign from YRF. Instead, the move appears to be a strategic decision by theatre chains to offer a popular romantic title for the holiday season.

Ticket prices for these screenings are reportedly being kept at a nominal rate to attract younger audiences and couples. While the run is limited, shows in Mumbai are scheduled through the weekend, while Delhi screenings are currently listed until Wednesday.

About 'Saiyaara'

Originally released in July 2025, Saiyaara follows the story of Krish Kapoor (Panday), a struggling musician with a volatile temperament, and Vaani Batra (Padda), an aspiring writer.

The plot, loosely inspired by the Korean classic A Moment to Remember, takes a dramatic turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The film was praised for its emotional depth and its chart-topping soundtrack featuring artists like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The movie ran for over 50 days during its initial release and was credited with making Panday and Padda overnight sensations in the Gen Z demographic.

Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday’s Upcoming Projects

Both lead actors have leveraged the film's success to secure high-profile follow-up projects. Ahaan Panday is set to continue his association with YRF in an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai). Panday will reportedly star alongside Sharvari, with production scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Aneet Padda has officially joined the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. She is slated to lead the film Shakti Shalini opposite Vishal Jethwa. The project is expected to begin filming next month and is eyeing a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

