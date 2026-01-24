‘Mardaani 3’ OTT Release Date Confirmed: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller To Stream Online After Theatrical Run

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The much-awaited action thriller Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has officially secured its digital release date following its theatrical run. According to reports, the film will premiere on Netflix on March 27, 2026 nearly eight weeks after its cinema release on January 30, 2026. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Harmanpreet Kaur Reacts to Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3,' Calls Trailer 'insane'.

OTT Release and Streaming Details

As per reports by OTTPlay, Mardaani 3 will enjoy an exclusive 56-day theatrical window before arriving on the streaming platform. The digital release follows the industry’s standard release pattern, allowing the makers to maximise box-office performance before the film moves to OTT. The report further states that streaming will begin from midnight on March 27 for subscribers worldwide. The release also aligns with the ongoing multi-year partnership between Yash Raj Films and Netflix, which has positioned the platform as the primary digital home for YRF’s film library and upcoming releases.

Rani Mukerji Returns As Shivani Shivaji Roy

In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless and determined police officer. The makers have described this instalment as the “darkest and most intense” chapter of the franchise so far. The story continues to explore sensitive issues such as human trafficking and crimes involving minors. In the new film, Shivani investigates a dangerous case involving a beggar mafia and the kidnapping of young girls, leading to a high-pressure race against time. The narrative introduces a new antagonist, “Amma” (played by Mallika Prasad), who challenges Shivani both physically and mentally. Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Abhiraj Minawala’s Cop Film.

Watch ‘Mardaani 3’ Trailer:

About the Team

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has previously worked on major projects such as Sultan and Tiger 3. The screenplay has been written by Aayush Gupta. Mardaani has been one of YRF’s most critically appreciated franchises, known for addressing hard-hitting social issues through a crime-thriller lens. With its OTT release now confirmed, audiences who missed the theatrical run will soon be able to stream the film from home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (OTTPlay), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).