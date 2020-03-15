Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday: From Angreji Beat To Makhna, These 5 Tracks By Him Will Get You Grooving (Watch Video)

Yo Yo Honey Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yo Yo Honey Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The singer became popular for giving the country some of the peppiest, raunchiest and hippest songs. He is often criticised for alleged vulgarity in the lyrics. But Honey has said that he tried making meaningful and even patriotic songs at the beginning of his career, but no one cared or listened to those numbers. This made him shift to the genre he is popular for today. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Says 'Acting is Not My Cup of Tea'.

As Yo Yo Honey Singh turns 37, we are listing down 5 of his most-awesome numbers that we can groove to any day. The musician has certainly changed the scene in the music industry and continues to push the boundaries. These few songs are proof.

Blue Eyes

In 2013, with the release of Blue Eyes, Honey Singh shot to immense popularity. The number is very groovy with a smooth jazz-like vibe along with the naughty rap helped the song become popular among the youth. We also learnt that Honey is a decent dancer.

Makhna

Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback song Makhna was a groove fest. The single was composed by him. Neha Kakkar also lent her voice for the song. The song has a very Latin fiesta vibes, but with a slower tempo. The lyrics were criticised, but were quite on-brand with Singh's music.

Angreji Beat

In 2011, Yo Yo Honey Singh released this hip number, which is often seen as a song about marijuana. The fast-paced song was also used as Deepika Padukone's introduction song during the opening credits in the movie Cocktail (2012). Gippy Grewal also sang the number.

Lungi Dance

Yo Yo Honey Singh paid a tribute to Thalaiva Rajinikanth with this number. He composed and sang the number for Shah Rukh Khan's film, Chennai Express. The song's popularity is of global proportions. Even Vin Diesel has shaken a leg on it.

Brown Rang

This song from the album International Villager was quite a national rage when it released in the year 2011. The beats were trippy with catchy lyrics. The song is a classic.

So, these were our most-favourite songs by Honey Singh. The singer has sprung back into action over the past two years. The intoxication of his old songs is so strong that fans surely stuck around while Singh found his footing again. Very happy birthday to Yo Yo Honey Singh.