GTA 6 Development Cost: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 Estimated to Be Most Expensive Game Ever With USD 1.5 Billion Budget
Grand Theft Auto 6 is estimated to cost up to 1.5 billion USD, making it one of the most expensive games ever developed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed high costs while targeting a record-breaking 3.2 billion USD in first-year revenue. The game launches on 19 November 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is projected to become one of the most expensive video games ever produced, with industry analysts estimating development costs between USD 1 billion and USD 1.5 billion. While Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has not officially disclosed the budget, CEO Strauss Zelnick recently confirmed that the production was "expensive". The title has been in development for over eight years and aims to set a new standard for graphical fidelity and immersion in the gaming industry.
Rising Costs in Triple-A Game Development
The estimated budget for GTA 6 significantly exceeds that of other major industry blockbusters. For comparison, 2023 court documents revealed that Sony spent over 200 million USD each on titles such as The Last of Us Part II and Horizon Forbidden West. Zelnick noted that production costs across the sector have risen and clarified that artificial intelligence has not yet helped to reduce these expenses. He emphasised that the company’s goal to deliver the "highest quality entertainment on Earth" necessitates such high expenditure. GTA 6 Release Date, Latest Leaks.
Revenue Projections and Market Expectations
Despite the massive investment, Take-Two anticipates a substantial return. Analysts predict that GTA 6 could generate over USD 1 billion from pre-orders alone, while total revenue for the first 12 months is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion. Its predecessor, GTA 5, famously reached the USD 1 billion revenue milestone within just three days of its launch. The new title is widely expected to be the largest entertainment launch in history. GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar Games to Introduce Advanced Procedural Glass Physics for 2026 Release, Says Report.
Console Exclusivity and Pricing Strategy
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026, initially appearing only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version is expected to follow at a later date, which analysts believe will further drive sales. While an official price has not been set, there is speculation that it may exceed the current USD 70 standard for modern consoles. Zelnick has previously stated that consumers are willing to pay for the value offered by a "spectacular piece of entertainment".
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).