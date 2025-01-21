Rajouri, January 21: A mysterious illness has claimed the lives of at least 16 people in Badhaal village, located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, since December 2024. The death toll continues to rise, with several fatalities occurring in the first month of the year alone. Families living in close proximity to each other have been severely affected by the disease, with the latest victim being Jatti Begam, who died on January 19. As the situation escalates, local authorities and health experts are working tirelessly to determine the cause of the outbreak, but the root cause remains elusive.

In response to the mounting crisis, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for urgent investigations to identify the illness and prevent further casualties. Despite various tests conducted by national institutions, no definitive explanation has emerged. Health officials have examined water, food, and other environmental samples, but results have yet to point to a specific pathogen. Here’s what we at LatestLY know so far. Rajouri Mine Blast: At Least 6 Indian Army Jawans Injured in Mine Blast Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera, Says Report.

Timeline of ‘Mystery’ Disease in Jammu and Kashmir

The "mysterious illness" in Badhaal village first gained attention on December 7, 2024, when a family of seven members fell ill after consuming a community meal. This initial outbreak resulted in five fatalities, raising alarm among the local population and health authorities. The symptoms reported by the affected individuals included fever, vomiting, and dehydration, which initially suggested a viral or bacterial infection. However, the severity of the illness and the rapid spread raised concerns about a potential environmental or toxic cause. Jammu and Kashmir Is Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress To Be Removed, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

On December 12, 2024, another family of nine residents became ill under similar circumstances, with three of them succumbing to the disease. As the new year began, the situation worsened. On January 12, 2025, a family of 10, including six minor children, fell ill after another community meal in the village. Tragically, five of the children died, and the sixth remains in critical condition. The authorities intensified their investigations, discovering that many of the victims had neurotoxins present in their bodies, potentially pointing to poisoning from a chemical or biological source.

Despite the ongoing testing by health experts and institutions such as ICMR, National Institute of Virology, and CSIR, the exact nature of the neurotoxins remains unclear. Preliminary autopsy reports and toxicological tests suggest the involvement of substances that disrupt the nervous system, leading to symptoms like paralysis and organ failure. With no clear answers, local authorities and experts are focusing on the possibility of environmental contamination, which may have led to the spread of the disease.

As the death toll continues to rise, Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting to expedite the investigation into the mysterious illness. He assured that the government is treating the situation with utmost priority and is committed to uncovering the root cause at the earliest. Authorities are coordinating efforts across multiple departments, conducting rigorous testing, and deploying teams to monitor the affected areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).