Chandigarh, May 17: The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the curfew in the city till May 25 morning to further contain the coronavirus.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore here.

Responding to complaints against private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 patients, he directed the Health Department to again notify the approved rates for the treatment. India News | COVID-19: Chandigarh Allows People to Procure Oxygen Cylinder Via E-permit for Home Isolated Patients

Keeping in view the additional availability of vaccines for those above 18 years, it was decided at the meeting to administer 2,000 doses every day to the eligible beneficiaries.

Badnore thanked the Indian Army, NGOs and charitable Institutions for setting up mini-COVID-19 care centres in the city.

He appealed to other organisations to come forward to set up such facility with provision for oxygen.

At present, Chandigarh has 7,644 active cases, while the neighbouring Panchkula in Haryana has 2,414 cases and Mohali in Punjab has 8,717 active cases.

