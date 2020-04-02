Coronavirus Outbreak: 2023 Foreign Tourists Evacuated from Goa's Dabolim International Airport

Airport. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Panaji, April 2: The tenth relief flight ferrying stranded foreign tourists left Goa's Dabolim international airport on Thursday, taking the total count of evacuated international passengers to 2023, according to official statistics.

The Goa airport's official handle on Thursday tweeted that the 10th flight, a special charter, ferried 192 passengers to Germany.

On Wednesday, 246 passengers left for Paris, as part of the evacuation efforts coordinated by the Airport Authority of India, Union Ministry of External Affairs, respective diplomatic missions and state government agencies. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

The evacuation efforts followed desperate pleas by foreign tourists who were trapped in Goa and were facing hardships on account of dearth of money and food.

The Goa Foreigners Regional Registration Office has assured safe passage to the foreigners from their locations to the airport, an effort which is being coordinated by the state Tourism Ministry. Goa is one of the country's more preferred holiday destinations for European tourists.