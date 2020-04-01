When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast of Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

India has witnessed a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases, with seevral states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal reporting a spike since the last week. The country is currently under lockdown for a week now after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcment of a 21-day nationwide shutdown on March 24. While people stay indoors, there are several questions about lockdown that cross our minds daily like when will the coronavirus lockdown end in India, will the lockdown be extended, if yes, till when? and when would things return to normal! Earlier this week, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba denied reports that the lockdown would be extended beyond 21 days. He termed such reports as false and baseless. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 47 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in West Bengal.

Amid the rising number of cases, there is growing fear and panic in India. Streets wear a deserted look as all business establishments have been shut during lockdown. Public and private vehicles have been off the roads across all states in India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country so far has reported 48 deaths due to coronavirus. According to a forecast of COVID-19 cases in India by lockdown patterns, a graph by IANS predicts two scenarios:

If three lockdowns are announced in India, with a gap of 5 days between each lockdown, the coronavirus cases in India will surge drastically. If a continues lockdown of 49 days is imposed in India, the COVID-19 cases in the country will not increase after the lockdown and the Coronavirus will end in India by May 13, 2020.

In case of the first scenario:

In the first case, if are the three lockdowns in India, it will extend till June this year. The graph states that after the 21-day lockdown, if there is a second lockdown, it will be for a period of 28 days after April 14. But this will be after a break of 5 days. This means, if a second lockdown is planned, it will be around April 19-20, during which the coronavirus cases are set to rise in India, the pattern shows. The calculation will be: (21-day lockdown till April 14 + break of 5 days + 28-day-lockdown)

If there is a third lockdown, it will be around May 18 after the second lockdown ends on May 17. The third lockdown if announced, will be of 18 days, which will continue till June 5. The lockdown pattern graph reveals that COVID-19 cases will not increase after the third lockdown. The third lockdown is predicted to end by June 5 after which the COVID-19 cases too will see a drop. The calculation will be: (21-day lockdown till April 14 + break of 5 days + 28-day-lockdown+ break of 5 days + 18 days)

Take a Look at the Possible Lockdown Patterns in India:

Take a look: Forecast of #COVID19 cases in #India by #Lockdown patterns#Lockdown21 #CoronaAlert #COVID pic.twitter.com/KKRlCcfyYT

— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 31, 2020

In the second scenario:

In case of a second scenario, a total lockdown of 49 days will be imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India. During this time, there will be no breaks like in the first case. The graph states that after the continues 49-day shutdown, cases will not increase and the lockdown is set to get over by May 13 unlike in the first case, which will go on till June 5, almost 21 days more.

In India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 1637 with an increase of 240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The total number includes 1466 active cases and 133 cured/discharged/migrated people, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

On Tuesday, an MIT researcher claimed in a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that the new coronavirus droplets could travel up to 27 feet as a sneeze or a cough results in a turbulent gas cloud that could contain SARS-CoV-2 droplets. The expert has suggested to revise social distancing of six feet (2 metres) to limit the risk of exposures.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage across much of the nation with the number of infections rising, the Prime Minister had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days asserting that social distancing is the only way out in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. He made a fervent appeal to the countrymen to stay indoors and not to step out. The Prime Minister said that any negligence in these 21 days will push the country and your families by 21 years.