New Delhi, Feb 22: A 600-metre bridge would be built north of the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, linking the New Ashok Nagar Metro station with Sarai Kale Khan (Nizamuddin).

The site preparation works for constructing the bridge over the Yamuna river was launched by Afcons Infrastructure in January.

The construction of this bridge is being undertaken for the package 6 of the 82.15-km Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System. The project was awarded to Afcons by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in November 2020. Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Extension: DMRC Finalised 8 Bidders for Electrical and Mechanical Systems of the 38.23 km.

The deck of this new bridge for semi high-speed trains would be constructed using box girders and would be 626 metres long over the Yamuna river portion.

It would comprise 32 piers with each span being 44 metres. Afcons emerged as the lowest bidder among the five bidders for the construction of nearly 4.3-km section within Delhi between Sarai Kale Khan-New Ashok Nagar Metro stations in September 2020.

The team also conducted a 'Bhoomi Pujan' near New Ashok Nagar station's site in January 2021 to formally launch the construction works. The construction includes building a viaduct from Sarai Kale Khan station to New Ashok Nagar's down-ramp through a bridge over the Yamuna river.

