Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 40°C

Delhi residents can expect a clear and warm day on Saturday, June 06, 2026, as the city braces for temperatures reaching a high of 29°C, with the "feels like" temperature expected to be a more intense 34°C due to humidity levels hovering around 69%. The day begins with cool morning temperatures, around 28°C in the early hours, gradually climbing as the sun rises. By 8 AM, the mercury will already be at 33°C, signalling a significant rise in heat. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a Feels Like Temperature of 35°C.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 69% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 02:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 08:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 2% 3 km/h 12:00 39°C Mainly clear 8% 2 km/h 14:00 40°C Mainly clear 18% 11 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather forecast for Delhi indicates a predominantly clear sky throughout the day, with minimal chances of rain. However, the humidity, while high, will be accompanied by a light breeze of around 4 km/h. This combination means that while the sky remains clear, the air will feel muggy. The hourly outlook shows temperatures continuing to climb, reaching a peak of 40°C by 2 PM, with a slight increase in rain probability to 18% and wind speed picking up to 11 km/h. This suggests that while the morning will be pleasant, the afternoon could feel quite oppressive.

Given the rising temperatures and the significant "feels like" factor, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the peak heat hours, particularly from late morning through the afternoon. Lightweight, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. Commuters should factor in potential discomfort from the heat and humidity. Despite the low chance of rain, those venturing out should remain aware of the increasing humidity, which can exacerbate heat discomfort.

Recent weather reports have highlighted the arrival of monsoon systems in surrounding regions, raising expectations for rainfall in the National Capital Region. While today's forecast indicates clear skies, the possibility of sudden changes cannot be entirely ruled out. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest Delhi weather updates as the weather patterns can shift. The contrast between the clear skies and the high "feels like" temperature presents a unique challenge for a summer day in Delhi. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect a High of 31°C with Afternoon Rain.

As the day progresses towards the afternoon, the "mainly clear" conditions might see a slight shift, with a marginal increase in the probability of isolated showers. However, the overarching weather narrative for Saturday, June 06, 2026, remains one of warmth and sunshine, with the "feels like" temperature being a key factor for comfort. The Delhi temperature will remain a primary concern for outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).