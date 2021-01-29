Mumbai, January 30: India will observe the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday, January 30. Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day in the country. Notably, January 30 is also a Dry day in the country. On this day, the sale and distribution of liquor is prohibited across the country at shops, restaurants, hotels, clubs and other such places.

Apart from Marty's Day, dry day is also observed on national and religious festivals like Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Holi, Mahashivratri and Good Friday. The sale of alcohol is prohibited on dry days to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of people. Even 48 hours before voting day, Dry Days are observed. Martyrs’ Day 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Instructions to State Govts for Observance of Silence on January 30.

Mahatma Gandhi was born October 2, 1869, in Porbandar district of Gujarat. He was shot dead by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse in Delhi on January 30, 1948. Gandhiji led the Indian freedom struggle. His fasts unto death, civil disobedience movement, Salt Satyagraha played significant roles in the country's freedom struggle.

