Here we are again bringing you the most sought after the calendar of the year – the dry days in India 2021 calendar! 'New Year, New Me' and all that jazz are fine, but you got to be well informed when it comes to dates, festivals, events and dry days in the New Year. But first, what are these dry days and what is their significance? According to the Alcohol Laws in India, dry days are specific days when alcohol sale is prohibited. These days could be of religious or national festivals when alcohol will not be available for sale in bars, pubs and liquor shops. Dry days are also observed during elections in India. Apart from a fixed number of dry days in the country, there can be an increase depending on observances from state to state. So, let us check out the total number of dry days in 2021 calendar, a full list of dry days in India with dates. You can also download Dry Days in India 2021 in PDF format for free online.

After a trippy NYE party on December 31, get ready for three dry days in the very first month of the New Year. The first dry day of 2021 will fall on January 14, several harvest festivals will be celebrated such as Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghi. The second dry day is on January 26 due to commemoration of Republic Day, one of India's three national festivals. Get your hands on 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online With Information on Religious and National Festivals.

The third and last dry day of the month will fall on January 30 observed as one of India's six Martyrs' Day. This day was chosen as it marks Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's assassination in 1948, by Nathuram Godse.

List of Dry Days in January 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Thursday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Tuesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Saturday Martyr’s Day

In February 2021, there will be no dry day except for those residing in Maharashtra and Delhi. For Maha citizens, February 19 will be a dry day on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. As for those staying in Delhi, February 27 will be dry day due to the observance of Guru Ravidass Jayanti. So, if you're a Mumbaikar or Delhite, you got to bear a dry day each in the second month of the year.

List of Dry Days in February 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. February 19 Friday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (in Mumbai) 2. February 27 Saturday Guru Ravidass Jayanti (in Delhi)

There will be as many as three dry days in March. They will be as follows: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 8, Maha Shivratri on March 11 and Holi, which begins with Holika Dahan on March 28 followed by rang wali Holi or main Holi day on March 29.

List of Dry Days in March 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 8 Monday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2. March 11 Thursday Maha Shivratri 3. March 29 Monday Holi

Beer guzzlers will be in for a big disappointment in April 2021 as there are going to be four dry days' dates. Good Friday on April 2, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Ram Navami on April 21 and Mahavir Jayanti on April 25. April is full of festivals and events. The month has a number of New Year's Days such as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Vaisakhi, Puthandu, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Jur Sital, Pohela Boishakh. So, stock up before you hit these dates.

List of Dry Days in April 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 2 Friday Good Friday 2. April 14 Wednesday Ambedkar Jayanti 3. April 21 Wednesday Ram Navami 4. April 25 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti

In May 2021, there is going to be one occasion when the dry day will be observed across the country. It is Eid ul-Fitr/Eid al-Fitr, also called the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast', is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. People of Maharashtra will have an extra dry day on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra State Formation Day. Bangalore will also have an extra dry day due to Basava Jayanti falling on May 14.

List of Dry Days in May 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 1 Saturday Maharashtra Day (in Maharashtra) 2. May 12 Wednesday Eid ul-Fitr Begins 3. May 13 Thursday Eid ul-Fitr Ends 4. May 14 Friday Basava Jayanti (in Karnataka)

Smile, smile, for there is going to be no dry days in the sixth month of the year because of religious or national festivals. Go drink to your heart's content!

List of Dry Days in June 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS IN JUNE

After a no dry day previous month, July 2021 will have two days when alcohol sale will not be permitted. And once again, they will be applicable for the people staying the state of Maharashtra. Ashadi Ekadashi/ Shayani Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashadha and holds much significance for Maharashtra's people. It will take place on July 20. Guru Purnima on July 24, is second dry day date in Maharashtra and first and only for people of Delhi. Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists to thank their teachers.

List of Dry Days in July 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 20 Tuesday Ashadi Ekadashi/ Shayani Ekadashi (in Maharashtra) 2. July 24 Saturday Guru Purnima (in Delhi, Maharashtra)

August has many festivals, both religious and national ones. It is synonymous with Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The other two festivals are Muharram, a prominent Muslim festival on August 10 and Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival on August 30. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

List of Dry Days in August 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 10 Tuesday Muharram 2. August 15 Sunday Independence Day 3. August 30 Monday Krishna Janmashtami

The ninth month of the festival will have two dry day dates and both related to the celebration of Lord Ganesha. The first dry day of September 2021 will be observed across the country on September 10 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the second will only be observed in Maharashtra and fall on September 19 citing Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan.

List of Dry Days in September 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. September 10 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi 2. September 19 Sunday Anant Chaturdashi (in Maharashtra)

We are in the tenth month of the year, which is also the month with the highest number of dry days in 2021 – October. It has at least SIX dry days, applicable to all the states due to festivals, both religious festivals and national holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya Amavasya, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Apart from these, many states, including Maharashtra, observe Alcohol Prohibition Week. Maharashtra cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane have a single day dry day on October 8, and other states follow week-long (that's seven days, folks) dry days!

List of Dry Days in October 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Saturday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 6 Wednesday Mahalaya Amavasya 3. October 8 Friday Prohibition Week (in Maharashtra) 4. October 15 Friday Dussehra/Vijayadashami 5. October 18 Monday Eid-e-Milad 6. October 20 Wednesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

There will be as many as five dry days (be glad, for there are none after this – SPOILER ALERT). There are three days when liquor shops will not sell your favourite poison across the country. These occasions and dates are Diwali on November 4, Kartiki Ekadashi/ Prabodhini Ekadashi on November 14 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19. Delhi and Punjab will have an extra dry day on November 24 due to Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. Karnataka will have two additional dry days this month, firstly one, November 1 due to the celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava or Karnataka State Formation Day. Secondly, on November 22 due to Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrations.

List of Dry Days in November 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 1 Monday Karnataka Rajyotsava 2. November 4 Thursday Diwali 3. November 14 Sunday Kartiki Ekadashi/ Prabodhini Ekadashi 4. November 19 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti 5. November 22 Monday Kanakadasa Jayanthi (in Karnataka) 6. November 24 Wednesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (in Delhi and Punjab)

Everyone's favourite month of the year, December is going to get merrier in 2021. It has zero, a big fat ZERO dry day occasions in the month. Time to do Ho, Ho with the smoothest of drinks! Or, time to shout 'Shots, Shots, Shots'!

List of Dry Days in December 2021 in India

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS IN JUNE

There are 35 dry days in 2021 including those applicable only in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka or capital city of Delhi. There will definitely be more dry days in 2021 once Election Commission of India announces the election dates for various State Assembly elections slated to take place in the year. These states are West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and tentative dates fall in the months of March and May. We hope this complete list of dry days in 2021 helps you stocking up and not let it play a spoilsport. It is important to adhere to the laws and not do anything daft. Happy Drinking, Happy New Year 2021!

