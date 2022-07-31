The Rajkot branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujrat has invited application for 82 faculty position. The application process has commenced and the last date for the submission of application form is 30 days from July 29, the day of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 13 vacancies for the post of Additional Professor, 16 vacancies of Associate Professor, and 35 vacancies for Assistant Professor. TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1089 Draftsman And Other Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Maximum age limit of the candidates should be is 58 years for Professor / Additional Professor. The upper age limt is 50 years for Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor. CSIR-IICB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13 Junior Secretariat Assistant and 4 Jr Stenographer Posts at iicb.res.in; Check Details Here

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 3,000 for General (UR)/ OBC candidates, while it is Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/ women/EWS/persons with benchmark disabilities candidates. The application fee may be remitted in the form of demand draft in favour of "AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment" payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. Application fee once submitted shall not be refunded.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit their applicationthrough registered speed post, along with proof of payment demand draft to the following address.

Recruitment Cell,

Deputy Director (Admin)

AIIMS, Rajkot Temporary Campus,

PDU Medical College & Civil Hospital,

Rajkot 360001

