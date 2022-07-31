Mumbai, July 31: The CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, has invited applications for various vacancies for the posts of Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Jr. Stenographer. As per the IICM, the application process will begin on August 8 while the last date for submitting the application is August 24.

Those candidates who are Interested and eligible for the Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Jr. Stenographer posts can apply by visiting the official website at iicb.res.in or www.career.iicb.res.in.

The CSIR-IICB recruitment drive is being held in order to fill 17 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for Junior Secretariat Assistant and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer respectively.

As per the pre-requisites, the maximum age for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant is 28 years while the age limit for Junior Stenographer is 27 years. Check detailed notification here.

Steps to apply for CSIR-IICB recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of IICB at www.iicb.res.in

Click on the "APPLY ONLINE" link

Post this, click on the "New Registration" link

Upload all the required documents and photograph

Sign the form before clicking on submit

Pay the application fee and take a printout for future reference

