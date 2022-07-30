Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The application process has already been started and the deadline to apply will end on August 27, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility and other details can apply. They will have to submit their applications at tnpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Important Dates

Date of Notification: July 29, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: August 27, 2022

Application Correction Window Period: September 01 to 03, September 2022

TNPSC Application Fee

Registration Fee - Rs.150/-

Examination Fee - Rs. 100/-

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply should go to the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under what's new section, candidates should click on notification.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on 'Apply Online' tab.

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to get themselves registered and create a login ID and Password.

Step 5: Then candidates will have to go back to the homepage and log in using the credentials that were generated in previous step.

Step 6: Choose the recruitment notice and upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Go through the confirmation page and keep its hard copy for future reference.

