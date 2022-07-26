The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022 today, July 26. Applicants can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 12.

Steps to download the result

Step 1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3. Key in your login details and submit

Step 4. Check and download the result

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be followed by the EAPCET counselling round for admissions to various colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Everyone must keep their hall tickets ready to check their EAMCET Results and Rank Cards as well.

