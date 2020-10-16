New Delhi, October 16: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a need for many more colleges and universities in Delhi. Addressing a digital press conference Arvind Kejriwal said that he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking to abolish the Section 5(2) Delhi University Act, 1922 so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi. He said that the Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University.

The CM said that the Delhi government is ready to open new colleges and universities in Delhi. He said that students are facing a tough time getting enrolled in colleges because of high cut-off marks. Arvind Kejriwal asked with cut-offs touching 100%, what will happen to students who secure 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%, 95%?. He also observed that every year, Delhi has around 2,50,000 students passing out from school, but around 1,25,000 of them manage to get admission in Delhi-based colleges. The CM asked what will happen to the remaining 1,25,000. Delhi Govt School Students Break Records; Pass Percentage Rises From 98% to 99% in CBSE Class 12 After Compartment Exams 2020 Results, Manish Sisodia Congratulates Students.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Students trying to get admission in colleges are facing trouble, given the 100% cut-offs. Students below that mark too, have the right to quality higher education. High cut-offs are not the fault of students, it’s our fault. The Delhi government, previous governments and Central government. This is happening because of the lack of universities and colleges in Delhi in comparison to the ever-rising number of students. Given that Delhi is the capital of the nation, it should have been at par with the increasing number of students however, there is a stark imbalance in the ratio of the number of universities to the number of students."

He said, "If we only talk about Delhi, every year 2.5 lakhs students pass 12th class. However, only 1.25 lakh students can secure admission in Delhi colleges. If we talk numerically, it means 2 students are fighting for 1 seat leading to a cut-throat competition. Leaving behind the other 1.25 lakh students without any resources. This means that colleges in Delhi can only accommodate 50% of students. Where will the other 50% go?"

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Therefore there is a need to establish more universities and colleges in Delhi to effectively solve this problem for our students. The Delhi Government is ready to invest, however, there is a legal impediment being faced." The Chief Minister explained, "Delhi University already has 91 affiliated colleges and has, since the last 30 years, not opened a new college as it has already exceeded its capacity. Because of this very reason as stated in this Act under Section 5(2), no new affiliating university or college can be set up. It was amended in 1998 and allowed IP University to do affiliation. IP University was launched to offer professional courses only and not regular courses like BA, BSc. But, Now IP also has 127 affiliated colleges, which too, has surpassed its capacity."

Arvind Kejriwal said, "There is a need to amend this act further. The nation has since then, developed a lot. The students of our nation have a right to quality higher education. We established schools and infrastructure in the city to facilitate quality education till class 12, but now we desire to lay the foundation for many more colleges and universities. In view of this, today I wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and appealed to delete the section 5(2) under the Delhi University Act in order to facilitate opening new colleges in the city. And not just for Delhi students but for students across the nation."

He said, "I am hopeful that the Central government will definitely ponder over this and will definitely alter this act to suit the need of the hour. I believe the stress factor is escalating in students because of this system. If there will be cut-offs as high as 100%, where will students go? This calls for a step to take in this direction to for once and for all end this for the sake of our students’ future."