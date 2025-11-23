New Delhi, November 23: The Centre on Sunday clarified that "no final decision" has been taken regarding the plan of bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and that it will only be made after "consultations with all stakeholders". This came as a major political row has erupted in Punjab after the Centre signalled its intent to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, a move that would empower the President to directly frame regulations for the Union Territory.

The Home Minister, in a statement, said that the "proposal does not in any way involve altering the governance and administrative arrangements of Chandigarh or the traditional relations of Chandigarh with Punjab or Haryana." "The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," it said. ‘Chandigarh Will Always Remain Integral Part of State’: Centre’s Plan to Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240 Triggers Fierce Political Backlash in Punjab.

Stressing that there is "no need for concern" on this issue, the Home Ministry added, "An appropriate decision will be taken only after adequate consultation with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh... The Central Government has no intention of presenting any bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament." At present, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor and serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

However, a Parliament bulletin has indicated that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced during the Winter Session beginning December 1, setting off protests across the political spectrum in Punjab. Parties including the AAP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have sharply criticised the proposal, calling it "anti-Punjab". They argue that placing Chandigarh under Article 240, which currently covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, will undermine Punjab's long-standing claim over the city. AAP Govt Has Lost the Will and the Right to Govern: Punjab Congress President Warring.

Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory in 1966 when Haryana was carved out of Punjab and has since functioned as a shared capital. While the Governor of Punjab also serves as Chandigarh's administrator, political leaders in the state have consistently argued that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and that Haryana should have a separate capital.

