Patna, March 28: The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board has announced the results for BSMEB Fauquania 2021 and BSMEB Maulvi 2021. The board has released the results on its official website. The students can access and check their results by visiting at bsmeb.org. In order to see the scorecard, students need to login to the website using their roll code and roll number. BSEB 2021 Toppers List: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 Result Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Sonali Kumari Tops Science Stream, Sugandha Kumari tops Commerce, Madhu Bharati in Arts

Fauquania examination and Maulvi examination are both recognised by the Government of Bihar. Fauquania exam is equivalent to Class 10 board examination and Maulvi exam is equivalent to Class 12 board examination. The certificates issued by the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB), Patna, are accepted by the state government. JEE Main March 2021 Result Announced, 13 Candidates Score 100 Percentile; Students Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here Is How To Check The Results:

Visit the official website of BSMEB - bsmeb.org.

On the home page, click on the link saying 'Fauquania Result' or 'Maulvi Result'

It will take you to a new web page

Login using your Roll Code and Roll Number

Press submit to download the result.

After downloading it from the website, students are advised to take a print out of the result or scorecard for future references. In case of any discrepancies or confusion, the students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

