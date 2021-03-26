Patna, March 26: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has announced the results for Class 12 on Friday on the official website. Candidates can check the Inter results at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board released the results for all the streams - Science, Arts and The result was announced by Commerce. Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Sonali Kumari topped the science stream, while Sugandha Kumari and Madhu Bharati topped Commerece and Arts stream.

Girls outshined boys in all streams. Notably, the BSEB has become the first school board in the country to conduct board exams and declare results for 2021. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. The inter exams were conducted from February 1 to 13, 2021. They were held across 1,473 examination centres across the state. JEE Main March 2021 Result Announced, 13 Candidates Score 100 Percentile; Students Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here Is The Toppers List For Science Stream:

Ranks Student Name School Name 1 Sonali Kumari Smt Parmeshwai Devi Girls Uchhatar Madhyamik School, Nalanda 2 Aman Raj S.N.A. College, Patna 2 Naveen Kumar Kisan College, Nalanda 3 MD Shaquib +2 Zila School, Champaran 4 Kalpana Kumari R. R. Sah College, Champaran 5 Priyanshu Raj Noorsarai College, Nalanda

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the 'Results' section on the home page.

Click on the link that says, "Class 12 Intermediate Results."

Select your stream and enter your BSEB Class 12th roll number.

Click on submit button, and your BSEB Intermediate final exam result 2021 will be displayed.

Download it and take the print out.

To clear the exam, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. They also need to secure minimum passing marks in each subject. Exams were held as per COVID-19 protocols. Last year, a total of 80.44 percent of students in all the streams cleared the Bihar Board inter exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).