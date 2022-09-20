Coal India Limited has notified vacancies for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Coal India at coalindia.in. The registration process will begin on September 29.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 108 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is October 29.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The mode of selection will be based on personal interview as laid down in the "Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/Subsidiary level" as available in CIL website (https://www.coalindia.in/info bank/circulars/) as well as further amendment and clarification thereto.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist(E3): 39 posts

Sr.Medical Officer(E3): 68 posts

Sr.Medical Officer(Dental)(E-3): 01 posts

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years for General/UR.

Sr.Medical Officer(including Dental) /Medical Specialist in E3 Grade)is 35 years for General/UR

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

In order to apply, candidates will have to download and print the application form. Then candidates will have to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self-attested copy of the testimonials. It has to be sent through speed post to Dy. GM(Personnel)/HoD(EE), at Executive Establishment Department, 2 nd Floor, Coal Estate, Western Coalfields Limited, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra-440001.

