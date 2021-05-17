Kochi, May 17: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on Monday announced that it has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021. COMEDK stated that the exams for engineering programmes have been delayed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The COMEDK UGET 2021 examination was scheduled to be held on June 20. However, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the exam has been deferred until further notice.

In an official notification, COMEDK informed that the application deadline for apply for the examination has been extended till July 15, 2021. "Comedk UGET 2021 Exam is postponed till further notice. | Last date for Submission of completed application online is extended till 15th July 2021", the notification stated. Check the official notification of COMEDK UGET 2021 here.

“Through its notification dated. 07.02.2021, COMEDK had announced that the COMEDK UGET – 2021 for Engineering courses will be conducted on Sunday the 20th June 2021. Subsequently, it had published a detailed Information Brochure on 19.03.2021 prescribing the eligibility criteria for the said entrance exam along with other rules and regulations. Now, due to the concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, COMEDK has decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held on 20.06.2021. The new date of examination will be announced in due course", the notification on the website read. The question paper of the COMEDK UGET 2021 will be available in English only. It would be a 3-hour-long exam with a total of 180 questions for 180 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and each section will have 60 questions.

