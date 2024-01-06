Chandigarh, January 6: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datasheet today, January 6. The BSEH Class 10th and 12th timetable have been released on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The timetables have been released for Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, and Mercy Chance candidates.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and end on March 26. On the other hand, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and end on April 2. The BSH board exams will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm. KSET 2023 Admit Card Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Download.

How to Download Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet:

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link.

A new PDF file will open,

Check the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12.

Download the PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that candidates will only be allowed to appear in the board examination on the production of a valid admit card and a scanned photograph. Candidates also have to bring their own log table and pencil for map work. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of BSEH. JEE Main Admit Card 2024 Date: NTA to Release Admit Cards for Session 1 on jeemain.nta.ac.in Three Days Prior to Exam.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2024 datesheet. The revised Class 10th and 12th timetable can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

