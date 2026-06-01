DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1,979 TGT and Other Posts From June 16 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility and Selection Process

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,979 vacancies across Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official DSSSB websites from June 16, 2026.

The online registration process will remain open until July 15, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official portals dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 1,979 posts in different departments under the Government of Delhi. The detailed post-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility conditions, and reservation details are available in the official recruitment notification. Delhi Police Recruitment 2026: 20% of Constable Jobs Now Reserved for Former Agniveers.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for DSSSB Recruitment 2026 must meet the educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed for their respective posts. The complete eligibility criteria can be checked in the detailed notification available on the DSSSB website.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of INR 100.

However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee. DSSSB Final Answer Key 2026 Released for PGT, PRT and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The fee must be paid online through SBI ePay only. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee, where applicable, or payments made through any other mode will not be accepted.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

According to DSSSB, marks obtained by candidates in the examination may be normalized, if required, using the formula notified by the board through Notice No. 10 (271)/Sec.Cell/DSSSB/18/989 dated July 11, 2018. The normalized scores will be used for preparing the final merit list and determining provisional selection or nomination.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2026

Visit the official DSSSB website. Complete the registration process. Fill out the online application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).