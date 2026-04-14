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The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) 2026, bringing clarity for lakhs of aspirants across India. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted in multiple phases during May and June 2026 at designated centres nationwide.

According to the schedule, CBT-I exams for NTPC UG posts will be held on May 7, 8, and 9. Additional exam dates are scheduled for June 13, 14, and from June 16 to June 21. The computer-based format will be followed across all centres to accommodate the large number of applicants. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Likely Soon.

RRBs have also detailed the timeline for key exam-related updates. Candidates will be able to check their exam city and date around 10 days before their respective exam through official RRB websites. This advance information aims to help candidates plan their travel efficiently. Admit cards or call letters will be released four days prior to the exam date, and candidates must download them within the given timeframe. NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: How To Check Exam City Online at neet.nta.nic.in.

A major update for this year is the mandatory Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at exam centres. Candidates will need to undergo biometric verification before entering the exam hall. For identity proof, they must carry either the original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar.

Applicants who have not completed Aadhaar verification are advised to do so immediately via the official portal. It is also important to ensure that Aadhaar details remain unlocked in the UIDAI system before the exam day. Candidates must verify that all personal details such as name, date of birth, photograph, address, and father’s name are accurate.

RRBs have also warned candidates against fraud and fake job offers. The board reiterated that recruitment is strictly merit-based, and no individual or agency can guarantee selection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Telegraph), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).