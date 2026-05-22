SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out: 12,256 Vacancies Released, Check How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission has officially launched the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment cycle, releasing its notification and opening the online application window for graduates across India. The exam remains one of the most anticipated government recruitment drives of the year, with nearly 12,256 tentative vacancies on offer across Group B and Group C posts in central ministries, departments, and government offices. Positions up for recruitment include Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, and several other sought-after central government roles.

Candidates can register and submit their applications through the official SSC portal starting May 21, 2026. The last date to apply online is June 22, 2026, up to 11 PM, with fee payment accepted until June 23, 2026, at 11 PM. A correction window will be available from June 29 to July 1, 2026, allowing applicants to fix any errors in submitted forms. The SSC CGL Tier-I exam is scheduled for August-September 2026 in computer-based mode, followed by the Tier-II exam tentatively in December 2026. The Commission has noted that detailed category-wise and post-wise vacancy data will be released separately. NEET 2026 Fee Refund: What Students Should Know About NTA Rules.

Given the scale of vacancies and the prestige attached to SSC CGL-recruited posts, participation is expected to be massive. Candidates are strongly advised to read the official notification in full before applying to verify eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and examination rules. CBI Probes NTA Officials To Crack Larger NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak Conspiracy; Telegram Use Surfaces.

How to Apply for SSC CGL 2026

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the SSC CGL 2026 application link on the homepage. Complete the one-time registration if you are a new user. Fill in your personal, academic, and communication details accurately. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per specified dimensions. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for your records.

SSC CGL 2026 presents a significant opportunity for graduates aiming to secure a stable and respected central government career. With over 12,000 vacancies, a clearly laid-out exam schedule, and the application window open until June 22, aspirants should act promptly, prepare their documents in advance, and ensure every detail in their application is accurate. Missing this window means waiting another full year - so do not delay.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).