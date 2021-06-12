New Delhi, June 12: The round three allotment lists for GATE 2021 has been released online at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal. The aspirants who appeared for the third round of counselling for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year can visit the online portal at coap.iitd.ac.in to check the list. Interested students can confirm their seats as per the allotment list by June 13, 2021. Student Enrollment in Higher Education Grows by 11.4% From 2015-16 to 2019-20, Says Government Report.

The students who accept seats as allocated in the round 3 counselling for GATE 2021, can login to the website of their respective institutions. Notably, all the relevant documents should be verified and payment must be made in order to confirm the seat through the GATE 2021 score. Aspirants should accept the offer before the given deadline in order to confirm their seats in round 3 counselling.Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Approves Release of Report of All India Survey on Higher Education 2019–20; Student Enrolment Grows by 11.4% From 2015–16 to 2019–20.

Here is How to Check Round 3 Seat Allotment List for GATE 2021:

Go to the Common Offer Acceptance Portal at coap.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on Login tab

Login by entering your ID and password

Candidates will be able to see the status of various applied institutions

Options like “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait” will be available

Check the GATE 2021 round 3 seat allotment list and select any of the given option.

GATE is conducted for the admission to masters level courses in engineering and jobs in PSUs.This year the counselling process is being undertaken by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi). Aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies.

