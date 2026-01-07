Guwahati, January 7: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has deferred the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards, which were originally scheduled to be available on January 2. As of Wednesday evening, January 7, the official GATE portal continues to display a notification stating that the revised release date will be announced "shortly". Despite the delay in hall ticket availability, the national-level entrance exam remains on schedule to begin on February 7 across more than 200 cities in India.

The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the second or afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. It must be noted that GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers, with a candidate being allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers. Lakhs of aspirants are currently awaiting access to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to confirm their allotted examination centres and shift timings. ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 Out: Admission Card for Remote Proctored Exam Released at icsi.edu, Know How To Download.

Status of Revised Dates

While several reports initially suggested a new release date of January 7, the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in has yet to activate the download link. Sources within the organising committee indicate that the delay is likely due to final administrative verifications of exam centres across the eight IIT zones. Candidates are advised to ignore unverified download links on social media and rely solely on the GOAPS portal.

How to Download the GATE 2026 Admit Card

Once the link is live, candidates can follow the below given steps to secure their hall tickets:

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Navigate to the GOAPS login portal

Enter using your Enrollment ID or registered email address and password

Click on the "Download Admit Card" tab

Your GATE 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Critical Details to Verify from the GATE 2026 Admit Card

Upon downloading, candidates must meticulously check the following information. Any discrepancies should be reported to the GATE zonal office immediately to avoid disqualification on exam day:

Candidate Name and Photograph: Must match the government ID to be carried to the centre.

Paper Code: Ensuring the correct subject (out of the 30 available) is listed.

Exam Centre Address: Full location details and the designated city.

Shift Timing: Whether the candidate is in the morning (9:30 AM – 12:30 PM) or the afternoon (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM) session. FMGE December 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at natboard.ac.in; Admit Card on January 14, Exam on January 17.

The Road to GATE 2026

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is one of India’s most competitive exams, serving as the gateway for Master’s and Doctoral admissions in premier institutes and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This year, IIT Guwahati is the organising institute. The 2026 cycle is notable for the introduction of a new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I), reflecting the country's growing focus on sustainable engineering. Results for the 30 test papers are expected to be declared on March 19.

