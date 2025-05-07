Raipur, May 07: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 7, at 3 PM. Students can now access their marks through the official result portals — cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in.

To check their CGBSE 10th or 12th results, candidates must visit any of these websites. On the homepage, they should click on the relevant link: “High School Result 2025” for Class 10 or “Higher Secondary Result 2025” for Class 12. After selecting the appropriate link, students must enter their roll number and captcha code to proceed. Once submitted, their digital scorecard will appear on the screen. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The online scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, school code, and subject-wise marks. It is advisable to download and take a printout or screenshot of the marksheet for future use, though the original marksheets will be issued later by the respective schools. BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Bihar Board Inter Scores Online at interresult2025.com and via SMS.

How To Download CGBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet?

Visit any of the official CGBSE websites listed above.

Click on the result link: ‘High School Result 2025’ or ‘Higher Secondary Result 2025’.

Enter your roll number and captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout or screenshot of the digital marksheet for reference

Students unsatisfied with their results may apply for re-evaluation or rechecking by paying a fee of Rs 500 per subject. Those who have not passed one or more subjects will be eligible to appear in supplementary exams. The board will soon announce the dates and guidelines for both re-evaluation and supplementary examinations.

Students are encouraged to keep an eye on the official websites for further updates and instructions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).