Mumbai, May 25: The GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in Gandhinagar today, May 25, 2023, at 8 AM. The official website, gseb.org, will be the place where students who took the Gujarat Board Class 10 final examinations may check and obtain the results.

Students may also check their GSEB 10th class result 2023, through SMS or the mobile phone app Digi locker. By utilising their seat number, candidates can verify their results. Gujarat SSC exams were administered from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

Pass Percentage and Grades

The total pass rate for the GSEB Class 10 results this year is 64.62%. This year, the pass rate has decreased by 0.56 percentage points.

6,111 Gujarati students are in grade A1, while B-grade students on the Gujarat Board total 86,611 students. 1,27,652 Gujarat Board Class 10th students received a B2 grade. 1,39,242 students are in grade C1 and 67,373 students are in grade C2.

How to Check Results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in or download the app on your phone.

Step 2: Register using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Find and choose the "Education" area after logging in. Choose the "Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board" link after that.

Step 4: From the drop-down list, choose the "Class 10 Result" link.

Step 5: Type the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other information in the new window. Click "Get Result" after that.

Step 6: The outcome will be displayed on the screen.

How to Download GSEB Class 10th Mark Sheet From GSEB 10th Result Link

Visit http://www.gseb.org, the Gujarat Board's official website. Select the GSEB Board SSC result 2023 download link on the webpage. Enter the seat number or the school index number and password. Select "Submit" from the menu. The screen will show the GSEB SSC Result 2023.

