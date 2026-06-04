Has NEET 2026 Re-Exam Question Paper Been Leaked? NTA Reports Telegram Channels to CyberCrime

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has referred to CyberCrime authorities a social media complaint alleging that NEET 2026 question papers are being sold through Telegram channels, amid heightened scrutiny of examination security following the cancellation of the medical entrance test.

The complaint surfaced on X when a user tagged both NTA and CyberDost, sharing links to three Telegram groups allegedly operated by a single individual. The user wrote: "dear @NTA_Exams and @Cyberdost i got few telegram pages they are managed by 1 person they are selling RE-NEET2026 question papers." NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Paper Leak Allegations

These are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 3, 2026

Responding to the complaint, NTA said, "These are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action."

The development comes weeks after the NEET UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a large-scale question paper leak. Around 2.28 million candidates had appeared for the test at more than 5,000 centres across India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the probe, and the Supreme Court has raised concerns over recurring paper leak allegations in major national entrance tests. NEET UG 2026 Controversy: Brokers Allegedly Offer Government Medical Seats Through OMR Sheet Manipulation.

NEET has faced examination security concerns on multiple occasions. A possible paper leak in 2015 led to legal challenges, while the 2024 NEET controversy triggered nationwide protests over allegations of paper leaks, cheating networks, and irregular grace marks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).